PAGCOR provides cash assistance to landslide victims in Leyte

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has provided cash aid worth PHP5.5m to the families of close to 200 people who perished or disappeared following a landslide in a village in Barangay Kantagnos, Baybay City, Leyte.

On April 10, torrential rain from Typhoon Agaton caused mountains delineating Barangay Kantagnos and other small communities to collapse, flooding entire villages with mud. Rogelio Managbanag, Jr, a former paramedic who lost 10 family members, seven of whom were unaccounted for, received PHP300,000 from the state-run gambling company and regulator.

Eric Balcos, PAGCOR’s assistant vice president for community relations and services, who is responsible for distributing cash assistance to recipients, said the agency’s financial assistance was designed to ease the burden of losing loved ones and help family members start afresh.

Earlier this month, the regulator provided cash aid worth PHP100,000 to the families of five rescue workers who drowned in floodwater when a wall collapsed on them as they performed rescue duties during Super Typhoon Karding.

The regulator is also working with the Bridges of Benevolent Initiative Foundation (BBFI), the charitable arm of The Midori Clark Casino operated by BB International Leisure and Resort Development Corp, in conducting relief operations for typhoon victims in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

As of September 30, 2022, PAGCOR and its licensees have distributed 4,700 rescue kits in various areas of Luzon affected by the recent typhoon, with further distributions to follow in the coming days.