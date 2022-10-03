PAGCOR offers aid to families of Bulacan rescuers killed during Typhoon Karding

The regulator has provided financial assistance worth PHP100,000 to each of the families of the five rescue workers who died at the height of Super Typhoon Karding.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has provided cash aid worth PHP100,000 to the families of the five rescue workers who drowned in floodwater when a wall collapsed on them as they performed rescue duties during Super Typhoon Karding.

The regulator is also working with the Bridges of Benevolent Initiative Foundation (BBFI), the charitable arm of The Midori Clark Casino operated by BB International Leisure and Resort Development Corp, in conducting relief operations for typhoon victims in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

Recipients in the towns of San Miguel and Santo Nino, Pampanga received 400 and 150 food relief packs, respectively, while 300 families in Bulacan Hagonoy also received relief items. Each relief package contains rice, instant noodles, coffee and canned food.

As of September 30, 2022, PAGCOR and its licensees have distributed 4,700 rescue kits in various areas of Luzon affected by the recent typhoon, with further distributions to follow in the coming days.