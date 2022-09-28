PAGCOR sends relief to victims of typhoon Karding in Bulacan

PAGCOR is to deliver aid to more areas in Luzon.

PAGCOR has distributed 1,500 food relief items to typhoon victims in the municipalities of Malolos, San Miguel and Calumpit.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has delivered aid to thousands of families affected by the super typhoon Karding in three towns in Bulacan. In the cities of Malolos, San Miguel and Calumpit, the regulator distributed 1,500 food relief items.

Local officials were forced to evacuate the towns as a result of incessant rain caused severe flooding. PAGCOR conducted relief activities following reports that the province was among the areas most affected by the typhoon. PAGCOR will deliver relief aid to more areas in Luzon in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the regulator provided 6,000 food packs and other items worth PHP3.46m to the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela to help after the impact of tropical storm Florita.