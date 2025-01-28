PAGCOR opens new halfway house for families and caregivers

The watchers’ dormitory features 35 rooms and 124 beds.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center have inaugurated a new halfway house for families and caregivers of patients at V. Luna Medical Center (VLMC) in Quezon City.

The five-story watchers’ dormitory, for which PAGCOR provided PHP52.22m (US$887,740), includes 35 rooms and 124 beds. It is equipped with kitchens, dining spaces, caregiver accommodations, and various other amenities for families of hospitalised patients.

See also: PAGCOR cuts e-games fees in the Philippines

Alejandro H. Tengco, PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, presided over the inauguration ceremony for the centre. During his speech, he said: “This is not just a corporate social responsibility initiative for PAGCOR; it is a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to our brave soldiers who selflessly dedicate their lives to serving our nation. As we gather today, let us take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform who face unimaginable challenges to safeguard our freedoms and ensure the safety of our communities”.

PAGCOR and AFP officials gather for a photo opportunity during the inauguration of the AFP Medical Center Patient Watchers’ Dormitory on Friday, January 24. Source: PAGCOR.

AFP Medical Center commander brigadier general Jonna D. Dalaguit said that before the dormitory was built, the AFP Medical Center was limited to a one-story rest area with restricted ventilation for visitors.

She added: “The physical and emotional toll of prolonged hospital stays had always been a significant challenge for caregivers. Without adequate facilities, many watchers face the risk of developing physical or mental health issues, adding to their already heavy burden.”