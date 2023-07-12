PAGCOR marks 40th anniversary

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco highlighted the regulator’s role in national development and unveiled a new logo.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) commemorated its 40th year of operation at the Marriott Hotel Manila on Tuesday (July 11). President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos attended the event.

Established in 1983 by virtue of Presidential Decree 1869, also known as the PAGCOR Charter, by former president Ferdinand Marcos, PAGCOR has become one of the largest revenue generators for the national government.

Over four decades, PAGCOR’s Contributions to Nation Building (CNB) have totalled approximately PHP607bn (US$11bn). Since 2011, the agency’s dividend remittances have reached PHP64bn (US$1.16bn), for PHP671bn (US$12.2bn) in total contributions.

Addressing the event, chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco noted PAGCOR’s contributions under the administration of President Marcos, projecting contributions of PHP70bn. He highlighted PAGCOR’s funding of the Universal Health Care Act, allocating 50 per cent of its remittances to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for the provision of healthcare services.

Tengco noted that the agency plans to relaunch the School Building Project to address the classroom shortage in public schools. Additionally, e-Libraries will be established to provide e-learning and research environments for learners in remote and underprivileged communities.

The event also saw the unveiling of a new logo. Tengco said: “The new PAGCOR logo incorporates the element of fire associated with energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation. It symbolizes the flame that ignites change and drives progress.

“The logo likewise reflects a beacon which symbolizes guidance, leadership, and direction. It represents a guiding light that helps people find their way.

“All these taken together, our new logo reflects PAGCOR’s long standing commitment of being a guiding force that illuminates the way forward, drives transformation and development, and brings inspiration and motivation to the lives it touches.”