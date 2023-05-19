PAGCOR issues warning to offshore gaming licensees

PAGCOR urged all licensees and providers to operate within the limits of their licences or accreditations.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has warned to offshore gaming licensees and accredited service providers to abide by the Philippine laws and strictly comply with PAGCOR’s rules and regulations after suspending a service provider.

PAGCOR has imposed suspension order imposed on CGC Technologies (CGC) following a multi-agency investigation of alleged credit card fraud, illegal detention and human trafficking. On May 4, agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group, Special Action Forces, the Intelligence Group of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Inter-Agency Council on Anti-Trafficking searched the Sun Valley Business Hub in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

During the operation, it was discovered that CGC Technologies operated six buildings at the site, but only two had PAGCOR accreditation. The personnel working at the hub comprised individuals of various nationalities, including Indonesians, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Bhutanese, and Chinese.

Over 1,000 computers and devices were seized and subsequently subjected to forensic investigation. PAGCOR said that if illicit activities were uncovered, the company’s accreditation would be promptly revoked.

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO of PAGCOR, urged all licensees and service providers to operate solely within the boundaries of their licences or accreditations. He cautioned that any involvement in criminal activities would face severe consequences, potentially leading to licence suspension or cancellation.

Alejandro Tengco attributed the crackdown on CGC Technologies to enhanced coordination with governmental bodies, including the Office of the President (OP), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), PNP, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI).

He said: “PAGCOR will continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and responsible gaming environment not only for Filipinos but also for other nationalities. Only through regulated and responsible gaming can we minimize, if not totally eradicate all crimes that are being linked to gaming activities.”

