43 people rescued from gaming operation in the Philippines

Police rescued 40 Indonesians and three Malaysians allegedly detained in Parañaque City.

The Philippines.- The Southern Police District (SPD) has reportedly rescued 40 Indonesians and three Malaysians, who were allegedly being forced to work at an illegal offshore gaming company in Parañaque City. Police raided the fifth floor of the PITX building at around 5.30am on Saturday (May 6).

Officers arrested six foreign nationals: two Chinese, three Indonesians and one Malaysian for their alleged involvement in the illegal detention. SPD director police Brigadier General Kirby Kraft said the anti-trafficking operation was carried out with the assistance of the Indonesian embassy, which had been contacted by an acquaintance of the Indonesian detainees.

It’s reported that the detainees were not physically harmed but they were not allowed to leave the premises. The suspects will be charged under Section 267 of RA 1084 (Serious Illegal Detention) and RA 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking Law).

It’s not the first time Philippine police have conducted this type of operation. Last year, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) rescued 40 foreign nationals who were also working at an illegal offshore gaming company.

The future of legal POGOs remains in doubt. In March, senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged the government to act on his draft report to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, which calls for a ban on POGOs. Gatchalian, who chairs the committee, said POGOs were creating an image of lawlessness in the country, turning off tourists and driving away investors.

His report recommended closing POGOs within three months and disputed claims from the Philippine National Police that kidnappings had stopped due to increased patrols.