PAGCOR inaugurates multi-purpose evacuation Centre in Laguna

PAGCOR has announced it has inaugurated its first multi-purpose evacuation centre in the province of Laguna.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) continues its social work with the inauguration of a new multi-purpose evacuation centre. Located in Barangay San Gregorio, the PHP50m two-storey structure has kitchens and storage areas, bathrooms and lactating rooms for nursing mothers, among other facilities.

Loreto Amante, former San Pablo City mayor-turned Laguna 3rd District representative, said the new multi-purpose evacuation centre will help strengthen local government work to ensure the safety of its constituents in disasters and other emergencies.

He said: “This will also serve not only the people of the barangay where it is located but also those from nearby communities.”

In addition to San Pablo, PAGCOR has also funded centres in Laguna in the cities of Cabuyao, Calauan, Victoria and Luisiana. Emergency facilities in these areas are under construction. To date, PAGCOR has released PHP3.5bn to build MPECs in 76 locations across the country.

In June, the regulator also inaugurated a four-storey, 20-classroom structure at the City College of Angeles, one of the most densely-populated educational institutions in the province of Pampanga.

At least for now, Andrea Domingo remains PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO. PAGCOR’s senior management usually changes when a new president enters office in the Philippines. However, new president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not yet found a replacement for her.