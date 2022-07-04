Andrea Domingo will continue as PAGCOR CEO until further notice

The new president of the Philippines denied having found a replacement for Andrea Domingo.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has stated that Andrea Domingo will remain as PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO at least for now.

The Philippines.- PAGCOR’s senior management usually changes when a new president enters office in the Philippines. However, new president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not yet found a replacement for Andrea Domingo and she will continue leading the regulator until further notice.

Over the last week, it was reported that George Erwin Garcia could be appointed as PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO but press secretary Beatrix Rose Cruz-Angeles has denied the reports.

She said in a statement: “I would like the public to be informed that there is no truth to the statements being made on social media that a certain George Erwin Garcia has been appointed PAGCOR chairman. No such appointment has been made.”

Andrea Domingo will therefore continue in her role at least for now. She was appointed to head PAGCOR in 2016 as part of an overhaul of public institutions announced by President Duterte shortly after taking office.

Last Thursday, Domingo released a summary of her tenure at the helm of the regulator and highlighted that revenue for the entire six years of her incumbency reached PHP300bn (US$5.44bn).

The regulator noted that revenue from gaming operations was up 35 per cent year-on-year to PHP11.29bn (US$225.8m) for the first quarter of the current year, while net income was up 35.05 per cent to PHP624.7m (US$11.8m).