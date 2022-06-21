PAGCOR inaugurates 20-classroom building in Angeles City

PAGCOR released PHP50m for the construction of the four-storey structure at the City College of Angeles.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated a four-storey, 20-classroom structure at the City College of Angeles, one of the most densely-populated educational institutions in the province of Pampanga.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo was present at the groundbreaking ceremony together with Angeles City mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr.

Domingo stated: “I’m delighted to see that the construction of the facility has officially been completed, and am hopeful that once in-person classes start for the City of Angeles, students will have more comfortable space for studying than they did a few years ago.”

She said PAGCOR projects would reach over PHP60bn in revenues by the end of the year with its gaming operations now back in operations.

The regulator reported revenue from gaming operations was up 35 per cent year-on-year to PHP11.29bn (US$225.8m) in the first quarter of the year. Net income was up 35.05 per cent to PHP624.7m (US$11.8m).

PAGCOR also said PHP6.73bn in taxes and dues were paid in the first quarter. Total spending rose 53.9 per cent year-on-year in the first three months of 2022 to nearly PHP5.07bn.