PAGCOR funds new multi-purpose evacuation centre in Misamis Oriental

PAGCOR was present at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-purpose evacuation centre in Barangay Cabubuhan.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has provided funding for a new Multi-Purpose Evacuation Centre (MPECs) in Barangay Cabubuhan. The PHP12.7m emergency structure, which broke ground on April 28, is a basketball court-type facility that will complement the existing evacuation building in the town.

The facility is to be strategically located far from Linugos River, which overflows during heavy rains. It will benefit 43,000 people in an area that lacks temporary shelters to accommodate displaced families during disaster situations. Most of the time, the local government unit uses public schools during emergencies. This has resulted in overcrowding.

PAGCOR Corporate Social Responsibility Group vice president Ramon Stephen Villaflor, added: “We recognize the importance of having safe and dependable evacuation centres in communities that are prone to natural disasters. As we join the ceremonial groundbreaking of this new multi-purpose evacuation centre, we are honoured to have answered the call for help of the residents of Magsaysay.”

