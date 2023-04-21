PAGCOR rewards employees who passed Philippine Bar Examination

PAGCOR has awarded the topnotcher and employees who passed the exam in 2022.

The Philippines.- During the Executive Committee Meeting held at the PAGCOR Executive Office in Manila on April 19, members the Board of Directors, led by chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco, honoured the topnotcher and employees who passed the Philippine Bar Examination in 2022.

“Topnotcher” is a term commonly used in the Philippines to refer to the person who ranked first in a licensure or board examination. Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday, whose parents both work as dealers at Casino Filipino, has been recognised with honorary certificates and monetary gifts for his achievement.

Tengco said DayDay will receive a laptop of his choice from president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marco. Tengco said it was a historic event for the agency that he had topped the Philippine Bar Examination.

The PAGCOR board also rewarded Casinos Philippines branch manager Michael Joseph De Jesus Bailey and pit officer Malou Pangalangan of Casinos Cebu Philippines, for passing the bar exam.

See also: PAGCOR achieves ISO 9001:2015 recertification