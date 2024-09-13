PAGCOR chairman: no plans to bring back regulated e-sabong

Alejandro Tengco said the possibility is not under discussion.

The Philippines.- Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), has said that the government has no intention of bringing back regulated online cockfighting, known as e-sabong, to make up for revenue lost from banning offshore gaming operators.

During an interview, Tengco said: “I want to make this clear, and I will repeat it. The president, president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, has no marching orders for the reopening of e-sabong. There is no such thing. People have been going around, definitely, e-sabong is not on the horizon or not in the mind of the President at this very moment.”

Former president Rodrigo Duterte banned online cockfighting in May 2022 after 31 people disappeared in an incident connected to the industry. In December 2022, Marcos issued Executive Order 9, ordering the continued suspension.

Under EO 9, live streaming or broadcasting of live cockfights outside cockpits or cockfighting arenas is prohibited, as well as off-premises betting on live cockfighting matches and activities streamed or broadcasted live, regardless of the location of the betting platform. EO 9 also mandates PAGCOR to collaborate with local government units, other relevant government agencies, and private entities in implementing the order.

The idea of re-regulating e-sabong was proposed by house deputy speaker Jay-jay Suarez. However, senators such as Joel Villanueva argued the social costs outweighed any potential benefits while budget secretary Amenah Pangandaman said efficient government operations and improved tax collection could compensate for revenue loss.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the largest national trade union centre in the country, has also opposed the proposal. It expressed concern about the negative impact of e-sabong on the working class, including heavy debt, criminal activity and loss of lives.

PAGCOR casino privatisation unlikely before 2026

Alejandro Tengco has said that the plan to privatise the agency’s 45 casinos is unlikely to go ahead until early 2026 due to the need for legislative amendments. Tengco had previously aimed for PAGCOR to move to a purely regulatory role by the third quarter of 2025.

PAGCOR’s chairman said the revision of the agency’s charter would occupy much of next year. He also said the privatisation process is proving to be more complex than anticipated, with work needed on modernisation and negotiations with lessors.

PAGCOR regulates, authorises and licenses gaming in the Philippines but it also operates 45 casinos itself. This dual role has been seen as a conflict of interests and a potentially unfair advantage over private-sector licensees. The sale of its casino assets is projected to generate around PHP50bn (US$893m).