PAGCOR chairman: alien hacking and scams are the real threat to national security

Alejandro H. Tengco says offshore gambling operators should not be banned.

The Philippines.- Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has argued that the threat to national security comes from alien hacking and scam syndicates (AHaSS) not legitimate internet gaming licensees, formerly known as POGOs.

Tengco said internet gaming licensees have contributed over PHP5bn to PAGCOR’s gross revenue in 2023, providing financial support to the government.

He said: “To us, the real threat are the alien hacking and scam syndicates who operate underground, and they are the ones that our law enforcement agencies are trying to locate and dismantle. And we are cooperating fully with the authorities in this regard.”

The PAGCOR chief urged the public to report any suspicious activities in their communities. He noted that PAGCOR has deployed monitoring teams to oversee licensed gaming operators, including land-based casinos and emphasised a need to intensify anti-crime operations against suspected alien hackers, scammers, and cyber-criminals.

Tengco said: “We should not blame and demonize our licensed gaming operators because these are closely monitored by PAGCOR. Our licensees pay taxes, and they help provide legitimate jobs and livelihood to a lot of people.”

See also: Philippine senator files bill to ban offshore gaming companies