PAGCOR and BCFI building regional specialty medical centre in Clark

President Marcos has visited the project with PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation. (BCFI) are building a speciality medical centre on 5.72 hectares donated by the Clark Development Corporation (CDC). President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr has visited the site.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco and other PAGCOR officials joined President Marcos at the event, which was also attended by house speaker Martin Romualdez, special assistant to the president Antonio Lagdameo, Jr., CDC president Agnes Devanadera, department of health undersecretary Gloria Balboa and Bloomberry Resorts Corporation president and CEO Enrique Razon.

The complex, consisting of a cardiac centre, a renal centre, a cancer centre and a children’s hospital, is said to be the first regional specialised medical centre in Central Luzon. PAGCOR and its licensed casinos have pledged to procure medical equipment while BCFI is funding construction, with an initial budget of PHP500m designated for the Philippine Heart Center Annex.

Marcos said: “Let us acknowledge the part that has been played by PAGCOR and the Clark Development Corporation as they spearheaded the coordination with the BCDA, the Department of Health, the Provincial Government of Pampanga, and other partners to construct this facility.”

Tengco has recently confirmed that PAGCOR will sell its casinos to end its dual role. Speaking at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia in Macau, he said the “privatisation of our casino operations is now at the forefront of our master plan, with Pagcor shifting its energy towards a purely regulatory role.”