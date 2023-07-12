G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo unite to shape the future of gaming in Asia

G2E Asia returns to Macau with a focus on the future of gaming in Asia.

G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo opened in Macau, offering industry professionals a unique platform to connect, exchange knowledge and explore potential collaborations.

Press release.- G2E Asia, the premier event for the gaming and entertainment industry in Asia, returns to Macau with the debut of Asian IR Expo to transcend boundaries and present new opportunities in the gaming and integrated resort industries.

The events opened today (July 12) at the Venetian Macao with a shared vision of fostering growth and innovation and will attract more than 5,000 visitors. The collaboration of the events will provide an expanded range of sector offerings at the exhibition. This includes leading-edge products and solutions in the gaming, entertainment, themed travel, art, technology, sports and Esports industries.

Complementing the exhibition is a carefully curated conference program led by renowned experts and thought leaders on trending topics shaping the industry landscape. Areas of focus include:

An in-depth look at Asia’s integrated resorts in terms of regulatory oversight and gaming control, as well as the future trends and challenges.

Asia Gaming Landscape: A Decade into the Future.

Transition from VIP to Mass and Non-Gaming: Bumpy or Smooth.

IAGA Best Practices Institute.

Along with keynote speakers, Dr. Wilfred Wong, president and executive director of Sands China and Mr. Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive officer of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Cooperation (PAGCOR). Other speakers joining the stage include Alidad Tash, founder and managing director of 2NT8 Limited; Chen Si, COO of Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort; Ed Bowers, president Global Development of MGM Resorts International; Fredric E. Gushin, managing director of Spectrum Gaming Group; Hubert Wang, president and chief operating officer of MGM China; and Kenneth Fong, managing director of Credit Suisse.

To seize the rare gathering of industry professionals, the three-day event also features various networking opportunities. From exclusive gatherings such as the Presidents’ Reception and Artbiz Asia Networking Cocktail, these networking events offer industry professionals a unique platform to connect, exchange knowledge and explore potential collaborations.