Over 400 POGOs have expired licences, Philippine commission says

Senators have renewed calls for a ban on POGOs.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) executive director Gilbert Cruz has reported that more than 400 Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) are operating with expired licences. He said these include operators in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, are affected, with the majority located in Metro Manila.

According to Philstar, a recent raid at Zuan Yuan Technology in Bamban resulted in the arrest of 658 people of various nationalities. Those arrested comprised mainly security guards, housekeepers, and maintenance crew members, described by Cruz as “enforcers” tasked with imposing penalties on employees who fail to meet quotas. Authorities are preparing criminal complaints for offences including human trafficking and illegal detention.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, who led a Senate investigation into POGO-related crimes, and Grace Poe have reiterated calls for POGOs to be banned. In February, the House of Representatives Committee on Games and Amusements approved two measures, House Bill 5082 and Resolution 1197, which seek to ban offshore gambling operators.