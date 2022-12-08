Osaka and Nagasaki IR developments could open later than expected

The IR District Development Plans have yet to be approved by central government.

Japan.- Japan’s IR plans could be put back yet again. It’s been reported that if the government doesn’t approve Osaka and Nagasaki’s integrated resort plans by December 31, it’s unlikely that they’re make their target opening dates slated for 2029 and 2027 respectively.

The Land Ministry has said that the screening process has dragged on due to ongoing talks between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and local governments.

Earlier this month, Noboyuki Baba, an Osaka MP with the Innovation Party, also asked the government to approve their IR District Development Plan by the end of calendar 2022 at the latest.

Osaka submitted its bid in April with MGM Resorts International and ORIX as partners. In November, Osaka mayor Ichiro Matsui said the prefecture was asked to submit a series of documents detailing how it was going to resolve issues around its bid.

Nagasaki, meanwhile, has chosen Casinos Austria International Japan Inc as its partner for its bid. The planned cost for the development is JPY438.3bn (US$3.8bn), including JPY175.3bn in equity costs.

The City’s District Court has opened hearings in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the governor from spending more public money on the plans. In September, the Stop the Casino Nagasaki Prefectural Network claimed funds had been used improperly because the IR application was unlikely to be approved by Japan’s national government.