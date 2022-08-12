Number of Macau gaming workers down 4.3% in Q2

There are currently 69,600 people working in the gaming industry in Macau.

Macau’s Statistics and Census Service has reported that there were 69,600 people employed in the industry in the second quarter.

Macau.- The number of employees at gaming companies in Macau decreased by 4.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year when compared to the previous quarter. The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported that 19.1 per cent of Macau’s workforce was employed in the gaming sector in, a drop of 0.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter.

The gaming industry’s underemployment figure rose 46.4 per cent when compared to the previous quarter to 4,100 at the end of June. That represented 26.4 per cent of the 15,700 underemployed in Macau.

According to the DSEC, unpaid or partially paid leave was the main cause of underemployment, accounting for 45.6 per cent of the total – an increase of 4 percentage points quarter-over-quarter. Many businesses closed or limited operations during the latest Covid-19 outbreak, increasing underemployment by 5,100 to 15,700.

In July, casinos were also ordered to temporarily shut their doors for two weeks. This and the general lack of tourists led GGR to fall 83.9 per cent month-on-month in July from MOP2.48bn to MOP398m (US$49.2m).

The figure was the lowest since 2003 when city authorities began publishing monthly figures. Macau’s GGR for the first seven months of 2022 combined stands at MOP26.6bn (US$3.29bn), down 53.6 per cent year-on-year.