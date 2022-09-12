Number of Macau gaming workers down 2.3% in H1

Macau’s gaming sector had 53,592 full-time employees at the end of June, down from 54,839 in December 2021.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that in the first half of 2022, there were 1,247 fewer full-time workers in the gaming sector. Macau’s gaming industry had 53,592 full-time employees at the end of June, down 2.3 per cent from 54,839 in December 2021. The city had 24,093 active traders, down 1.3 per cent.

The average monthly salary for full-time employees was MOP23,270 (US$2,909) in June, up from MOP23,700 in December 2021, according to the latest employee and salary survey for the gaming industry. The average earnings of dealers fell by 3.2 per cent to MOP19,370.

There were only 19 job openings in the gaming industry at the end of the second quarter, down from 59 in December. The quarterly survey does not include people working for VIP gaming promoters or junket operators.

The casino industry was affected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Macau. Casinos temporarily shut their doors for two weeks in July. This and the general lack of tourists led GGR to fall 83.9 per cent month-on-month in July from MOP2.48bn to MOP398m (US$49.2m).

In August, the DSEC reported that Macau’s general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of residents increased to 4.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively in May-July 2022 when compared with April – June 2022. The underemployment rate rose by 9.3 percentage points to 13.4 per cent.

The number of unemployed increased by 1,700 from the previous period to 15,600. Most of those looking for work were previously employed in the Gaming & Junket Activities and Construction sectors.