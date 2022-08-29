Macau’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in May-July 2022

There are currently 69,600 people working in the gaming industry in Macau.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported that the unemployment rate for residents rose by 0.6 percentage points in the period.

Macau.- The DSEC has reported that Macau’s general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of residents increased to 4.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively in May-July 2022 when compared with April – June 2022. The underemployment rate rose by 9.3 percentage points to 13.4 per cent.

Macau’s total labour force stands at 377,000. The labour force participation rate was 68.2 per cent. Employment totalled 361,300 and employed residents 274,000, down by 2,900 and 1,500 respectively from the previous period.

The number of unemployed increased by 1,700 from the previous period to 15,600. Most of those looking for work were previously employed in the Gaming & Junket Activities and Construction sectors.

Earlier this month, it was reported the number of employees at gaming companies in Macau decreased by 4.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year when compared to the previous quarter. The gaming industry’s underemployment figure rose 46.4 per cent when compared to the previous quarter to 4,100 at the end of June.

The number of junket operators has been falling each year from 235 in 2013 to a reported 46 junket licences. Authorities are currently working on a new junket businesses and satellite casinos bill.