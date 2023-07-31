NSW Responsible Gambling Fund Trust seeks new members

The RGF Trust is seeking chair and trustee appointments to advise on responsible gambling in New South Wales.

Australia.- The Responsible Gambling Fund (RGF) Trust in New South Wales is calling for expressions of interest for two positions set to open at the end of 2023. The vacancies will arise due to the expiration of the term of the current chair and one of the existing trustees.

RGF trustees advise on the allocation of funds from the RGF for initiatives dedicated to promoting responsible gambling and mitigating gambling-related harm under legislative and policy frameworks. To fulfil its obligations, the RGF Trust Deed mandates a minimum of seven trustees.

The chair of the RGF Trust holds the key position of providing leadership and ensuring effective operations, guided by the RGF Trust Deed, Policy Guidelines, and any minister-issued Statements of Expectations. The chair also offers crucial guidance and support to fellow trustees to ensure accurate and impartial advice and recommendations.

According to the RGF, expressions of interest will be assessed based on merit, including the candidate’s abilities, qualifications, experience and relevant personal attributes. It says candidates with experience in areas such as contemporary responsible gambling practices, research on gambling and problem gambling, legal and regulatory matters, financial management, public health and social services, corporate governance, and public policy and administration will be favourably considered.

Appointments to the RGF Trust last four years, with the potential for renewal. All members must adhere to a privacy and confidentiality deed of non-disclosure and disclose any conflicts of interest.

Earlier this month, authorities in New South Wales announced the creation of a panel to oversee the state government’s cashless gambling trial. It will be led by former New South Wales Liquor, Gaming and Racing commissioner Michael Foggo.

The panel will consist of 16 members, including independent executive committee members Ursula Stephens and Niall Blair. It will work towards an evidence-based roadmap for future gambling reforms, with a reporting deadline set for November 2024. The panel will also design and launch a 12-month trial of expanded cashless gaming on 500 poker machines in clubs and pubs.