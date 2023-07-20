L&GNSW warns venues to comply with gaming harm-minimisation measures

Liquor & Gaming NSW has issued warnings after detecting credit-access ATMs in two Sydney locations.

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has issued a reminder to venues in New South Wales (NSW) after detecting ATMs with credit card withdrawal functions at two Sydney establishments. The regulator noted that under the Gaming Machines Act 2001, hotels or clubs with gaming machines are prohibited from having ATMs with credit access anywhere on the premises.

The Wentworth Hotel in Homebush, owned by Iris Capital Group, received a direction to promptly remove the credit card withdrawal function from an ATM on its premises. This action followed a customer complaint regarding the withdrawal of AU$2000 from a credit account solely for gaming purposes.

The Earlwood Hotel, owned by the Orion Hotel Group, was also told to remove credit card access from an ATM on its premises and to remove promotional material related to gambling facilities displayed on the ATM screen.

L&GNSW inspectors visited each hotel twice, and on all four occasions, they withdrew money from credit accounts using the ATMs.

Jane Lin, the executive director of Regulatory Operations & Enforcement at L&GNSW, stated: “These requirements are about limiting the harm that can be associated with gambling. Credit card restrictions are a fundamental measure that exists to stop people getting in over their head.

“We have escalated our enforcement approach to these requirements, including by prosecuting offences and issuing statutory directions or using other administrative remedies to address instances of non-compliance to keep our community safe. Inspectors are out and actively testing credit withdrawal functions at licensed premises.”

According to L&GNSW, failure to comply with the authority’s directions carries a maximum penalty of AU$5,500.

Previously, L&GNSW ordered the Gaslight Inn and The Colombian Hotel, also owned by Iris Capital Group, to relocate or screen gaming machines from interconnected rooms.

