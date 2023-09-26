NSW cashless gaming trial opens to applicants

The panel is led by former New South Wales Liquor, Gaming and Racing commissioner Michael Foggo.

Applicants must meet requirements on harm minimisation, anti-money laundering, data security and privacy protections.

Australia.- The independent panel convened to analyse the forthcoming cashless gaming trial in New South Wales has announced it has issued invitations for venues and technology providers to apply to participate. Companies have until October 13 to apply.

According to the announcement, applicants must meet minimum requirements to take part in the trial, including on harm minimisation, anti-money laundering, data security and privacy protections, plus specific requirements for venues.

Last October, The New South Wales Crime Commission (NSWCC) released a report into money laundering in the state and recommended the mandatory introduction of cashless gambling cards and enhanced data collection measures to crack down on money laundering through electronic gaming machines (EGMs).

The trial was set to begin on July 1 with the introduction of cashless gambling on 500 poker machines in clubs and pubs. However, it was delayed to allow the creation of an independent panel to monitor it.

The panel aims to provide a roadmap for gaming reform implementation to the NSW Government by November 2024. Among the focus areas are suggestions for allocation of the AU$100m harm minimisation fund, the expansion of the self-exclusion register to enable third-party exclusions and the integration of facial recognition technology for exclusion.

NSW allocates US$64.2m to tackle gambling harm

The New South Wales government has pledged AU$100m (US$64.2m) to tackle gambling harm. From the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year, initiatives aimed at minimising gambling harm will receive an annual allocation of AU$21.7m for a three-year duration. Meanwhile, AU$10m of the funding will go to the Responsible Gambling Fund, overseen by the Office of Responsible Gambling.

AU$6.4m will be directed towards the enhancement of self-exclusion programmes and the introduction of third-party exclusions in pubs and clubs. The remaining AU$3.4m will fund the cashless gaming trial.