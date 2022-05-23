No irregularities found between Macau Legend and former CEO Levo Chan

A review has not noted any irregularity in the dealings between the company and Levo Chan Weng Lin or his related entities.

Macau.- Macau Legend Development Co Ltd has announced the results of a review by an independent consultant into the impact on the company from the arrest of former CEO Levo Chan Weng Lin. The consultant had been appointed on March 5.

According to Macau Legend, the review found that while there were recurring and non-recurring business dealings between the company and Levo Chan Weng Lin, it did not find any irregularities in these.

Chan Weng Lin was arrested in January together with another man for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities, running a crime syndicate and money laundering. He resigned as CEO of Macau Legend soon afterwards with Melinda Chan Mei Yi returning to replace him.

As no irregularity was identified in the dealings between the Company and Chan or his related entities, Macau Legend said the special committee appointed to maintain clarity in the review process was of the view that the incident had no significant impact and does not affect the company’s business operations.