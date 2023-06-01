New landmark Asian IR expo to debut in Macau in July

The Asian IR Expo is the premier event for the integrated resorts industry in Asia.

Asian IR Expo & Summit debuts in Macau July 11-13, bringing together 5,000 buyers and trade visitors.

Press release.- The Asian IR Expo will debut at Venetian Macao from July 11-13, 2023, co-locating with the Greater Bay Area Hotel And Cultural & Creative Industry Expo.

This presents a unique opportunity for collaborative learning during a growth period for the Integrated Resorts industry. Together, the events will bring more than 5,000 buyers and trade visitors from across the travel, integrated resorts, and hotel sectors, showcasing more than 200 exhibiting companies.

The Asian IR Expo is the premier event for the integrated resorts industry in Asia. The event will cater to the ever-evolving economic diversification in the Asia-Pacific region, offering a unique atmosphere to network, conduct business, and learn the latest industry trends.

The expo will feature content on travel, technology, esports, sports, wellness, art, and entertainment to enhance tourism offering and industry development in Asia-Pacific integrated resorts.

The Asian IR Summit consists of three content-rich days of sessions led by industry leaders, influencers, and experts. Highlights include:

Travel Economic Outlook

Travel Development Trends to Accommodate Post-COVID Needs

Art and Entertainment Tourism

Wellness and Health Tourism​

Sports and Esports Tourism

Industry networking events include a Welcome Reception and themed IR property tours which will create abundant networking opportunities for exhibitors and participants.