Nepal: 3 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Gambling is legal in Nepal but only for foreign tourists.

Those arrested, aged between 21 to 25 years old, were accused of engaging in gambling activities on different online platforms.

Nepal.- Police in Nepal arrested three people for conducting illegal activities linked to online gambling through different apps.

According to authorities, the arrestees, Pujan Sanwa, 25; Nishan Raj Karki, 21; and Nishan Gautam, 25, were engaged in online gambling activities, placing bets on various games through platforms such as Cash App, Mickey Way, Farkirin, Ultra Panda and others.

As reported by local media Khabar Hub, police carried out different raids together with the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Bureau until arresting the three involved.

Those arrested have been shifted to Teku Police Complex where they are awaiting further court proceedings.

Although gambling is legal in Nepal, only foreign tourists are allowed to gamble. The country has legalized gambling to boost its tourism industry and generate revenue.