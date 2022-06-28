NagaWorld workers claim 10 injured during strike action

Several NagaWorld workers have reported being beaten by security forces during the latest strike action in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia.- NagaWorld workers continue to protest against the company. Several workers have told Radio Free Asia that at least 10 people were recently attacked by the police in front of the casino doors.

One worker, named Chan Srey Roth, reported that an officer hit her on the head and insulted her while other workers were thrown against a police vehicle.

Another worker, Phat Channa, said: “They beat me unconscious. I was shocked because they didn’t bother to consider that we are women – they just dragged us away and beat us like dogs. We have experienced a lot of injustice. We are only demanding the right to work, but they beat us like beasts.”

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, about 100 NagaWorld workers have written to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Hun Sen and to the National Assembly to request their intervention in the dispute. However, the Ministry of Labor has mediated 13 times already in an attempt to reach a solution and has been unsuccessful.

In fact, Phnom Penh authorities have declared the strike illegal even claimed it was backed by foreign interests in an attempt to overthrow the government.

In March, the UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet said: “I call on the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and engage in dialogue to address the strikers’ legitimate requests.” However, little has changed since then.

The strike began in December. According to the Labor Department, 199 of the initial 373 strikers agreed to accept severance pay from NagaWorld. However, 174 workers have refused compensation.