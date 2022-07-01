NagaWorld receives awards from Institutional Investor

Parent group NagaCorp was awarded for Best Investor Relations, Best CEO, Best CFO and Best Overall ESG in the gaming and lodging sector.

Cambodia.- The financial publication Institutional Investor has named NagaWorld as its Best IR Team and Best IR Professional. It’s also awarded parent group NagaCorp in the categories of Best Investor Relations, Best CEO, Best CFO and Best Overall ESG in the Gaming & Lodging sector.

The recognition of NagaCorp is part of Institutional Investor’s 2022 Asia Executive Team rankings, not including Japan.

Tan Sri Dr. Chen Lip Keong, founder, controlling shareholder and senior chief executive officer of NagaCorp, said: “NagaCorp’s outstanding achievements are a testament to our ongoing robust investor relations communications and engagements with the global investing community, despite very challenging times for the hospitality and leisure industry, which was badly disrupted by the pandemic.”

Gerard Chai, managing director, head of investor relations of NagaCorp, added: “NagaCorp’s outstanding achievements are a testament to our ongoing robust investor relations communications and engagements with the global investing community despite very challenging times for the hospitality and leisure industry, which was badly disrupted by the pandemic.

“Providing timely, accurate and meaningful information to investors is critical to strengthening investor confidence. We are proud that Institutional Investor has recognised the effectiveness of NagaCorp’s investor relations team efforts and our global IR program. The investor relations team is committed to continuously maintaining a world-class standard of engagements and communications to the investing community.”