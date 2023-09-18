MGTO expects over 100,000 daily visitors for October Golden Week

Macau’s tourism authority has increased its daily visitor arrival forecast.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has raised its daily visitor arrival forecast for October’s Golden Week by more than 10 per cent. It now expects Macau to see an average of “over 100,000” visitors daily.

The latest projection was made by MGTO deputy director Ricky Hoi Io Meng and surpasses an earlier estimate of 80,000 to 90,000 visitors given by MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes on September 10. Hoi noted that Macau had been receiving around 70,000 daily visitors despite weather impacting inbound tourism, including Typhoon Saola at the start of the month. On September 9, Macau recorded over 100,000 arrivals in line with the August average.

Golden Week will run from September 29 to October 6 and includes the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 29 and China’s National Day on October 1. The Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association has forecast that Macau will see close to full hotel occupancy. In 2022, some 182,000 visitors arrived during the national holiday.