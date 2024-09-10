MGTO expects 100,000 visitors a day for National Day Golden Week

The MGTO is optimistic after visitor numbers in August surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that it expects Macau to see an average of 100,000 visitors a day during the upcoming Chinese National Day Golden Week. The holiday period will take place from October 1 to 7. Four fireworks displays have been scheduled for October 1 and 7 to attract visitors.

Last year, Macau saw 932,000 tourists during the holiday, averaging 116,000 visitors per day.

The MGTO has expressed satisfaction with the summer season. Macau saw nearly 6.69 million visitors in July and August. That’s 93.4 per cent of the 7.15 million visitors recorded in the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cumulatively, Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.