MGS Entertainment Show draws nearly 3,500 attendees

Macau.- The 2023 MGS Entertainment Show concluded its two-day run in Macau, drawing nearly 3,500 participants. Organised by the Macau Entertainment Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), the event took place on November 14 and 15 at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), part of the Galaxy Macau casino resort.

According to the promoter, 74 per cent of the attendees were from Macau and about 9 per cent from mainland China and 9 per cent from Hong Kong. Industry executives made up 30 per cent of the audience, followed by managers, directors, and higher-position people at 25 per cent. Professionals, students and others made up 12 per cent, 17 per cent, and 16 per cent, respectively.

Gambling games enterprises and equipment manufacturers each accounted for 17 per cent of the attendees. Consulting technology groups, education, finance, sales, marketing, and hotel sectors collectively made up 43 per cent.