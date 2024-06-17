MGM launches promotional campaign in Bangkok

The campaign will take place until June 29.

Macau.- MGM has kicked off its first large-scale overseas promotional campaign in Bangkok, Thailand. Running from June 13 to 29, the initiative aims to attract more Southeast Asian tourists to Macau.

The campaign features a variety of events, such as the Magnificent Gala Master dinner, the MGM Travel Trade Luncheon, and a Macanese Food Promotion to highlight Macau’s cultural and culinary offerings.

Guests at the gala dinner at Rosewood Bangkok on June 13 included Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of MGTO; Sam Lei, executive director of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited; and Hubert Wang, president & chief operating officer of MGM China Holdings Limited.

Ho said, “MGM has always upheld the onus to support the Macau government’s efforts in elevating the city’s cultural tourism economy on the global stage. Building on the foundations of deep mutual understanding and the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, the future between Thailand and Macau will be bright.

“On MGM’s calendar, this translates into a series of immersive, multi-dimensional events that celebrate our passions, underpinned by our deep-rooted belief that arts and culture are the global languages of the world. MGM will continue to champion the unique charms of Macau, transforming it into a world-class international leisure tourism destination that captivates the hearts and minds of travellers near and far.”

The Travel Trade Luncheon at the Glass House, Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, on June 14 brought together over 150 tourism representatives and media personnel. MGM introduced offerings such as the art museum at MGM MACAU and the residency show MGM 2049 set to debut in December.

De Senna Fernandes delivered a speech at the luncheon and said: “Thailand is the fifth position among Macao’s top international visitor’s source markets. More importantly, it shows that in the first five months of the year, Thai visitor arrivals to Macao increased by 203 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

“We are enthusiastic to see MGM synchronize its promotional efforts with the Macao Government Tourism Office’s annual large-scale promotion to meet Thai travel trade and consumers in Bangkok, creating more synergies to engage Thai travellers of different profiles with our destination.”

MGM also participated in the Experience Macao Roadshow in Bangkok organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) at Central World from June 14 to 16. The roadshow followed similar events in Japan, Singapore and Indonesia and featured booths from Macau’s six gaming operators.