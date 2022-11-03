MGM Cotai reopens after lockdown

The complex reopened to the public today (November 3).

Macau.- MGM Cotai has reopened its doors after being sealed off for three days due to a casino table croupier testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning (October 30). More than 1,500 people, including casino staff, hotel staff and guests had been isolated until yesterday (November 2).

Most of those who have tested negative for Covid-19 have now been allowed to leave the complex although they will have to undergo daily tests for the next few days. Meanwhile, 80 people still remain in quarantine as authorities consider them to be a higher risk of infection due to close contact with the confirmed patient.

Macau authorities have announced two rounds of mass testing of the entire population. The first round concluded on Wednesday, with all negative results. A second round is scheduled for Friday and Saturday (November 4 and 5).

Currently, those who want to travel between Macau and Zhuhai must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours. Travellers to Zhuhai must also submit “an advanced health declaration” to Zhuhai health authorities. They must undergo three tests within three days of arriving.