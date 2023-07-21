MGM China names Kenneth Feng as executive director

Feng remains president of MGM Grand Paradise Limited.

Macau.- MGM China has announced through a company filing the re-designation of Kenneth Feng as an executive director. He will continue to serve as president of MGM Grand Paradise Limited.

Feng, 52, was initially appointed as a non-executive director of MGM China for a term of three years from May 24, 2018. He was re-elected on May 28, 2020 and June 9, 2022. He was made president, strategic and chief financial officer of MGM Grand Paradise Limited on June 22, 2020.

Feng joined MGM Resorts International in 2001. He was made vice president, International operations in 2007 and senior vice president in 2009.