MGM China hosts artistic swimming event in Macau

The event was held from June 23 to 25.

Macau’s first artistic swimming event drew nearly 180 athletes from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Macau.- MGM China‘s three-day MGM Artistic Swimming Elite Extravaganza & Macao Open Artistic Swimming Competition 2023 was attended by nearly 180 artistic swimmers from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

It included displays by China’s National Artistic Swimming Team, Beijing Artistic Swimming Team, and Sichuan Artistic Swimming Team. There was a “Sharing Session” to allow local swimmers to interact with elite national athletes. The event was supported by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR.

Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings, said, “MGM is honoured to be the first integrated tourism enterprise to launch such groundbreaking artistic swimming event in Macau with Associação Geral de Natação de Macau and the support from the Sports Bureau, pioneering a new chapter of sports tourism.

“Comprised of a series of activities including joint performances, competition, sharing sessions and more, this innovative event augmented the synergy of tourism and sports to promote Macau as a city for major sports events as well as a destination with diversified tourist resources, which ultimately contributed the ‘1+4’ diversified development strategy initiated by the Macao SAR government.”

MGM China is one of Macau’s six casino operators. It renewed its licence for ten years at the end of last year. Operators have collectively pledged a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) towards non-gaming ventures and exploring overseas markets as part of their agreements.