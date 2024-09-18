Melco Cyprus hosts Glow Your Way to Macau roadshow

The event features booths from Macau’s six gaming operators.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is holding a Glow Your Way to Macau roadshow at Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort (IR). The event aims to strengthen connections between tourism and MICE agents from Macau and countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Lawrence Ho, the chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, told Macau News Agency (MNA) and TDM TV that the goal of the roadshow was to continue promoting Macau to an international audience. “Since we have City of Dreams Mediterranean here in Cyprus, we agreed to introduce Macau to this region,” he added.

Sam Lei, director at the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), said he viewed the roadshow as an opportunity to attract more investment and that the institute intended to use the roadshow to showcase opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The roadshow follows events in Japan, Singapore and Indonesia and features booths from Macau’s six gaming operators.

