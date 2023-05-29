Meet BetConstruct at G2E Asia in Singapore

BetConstruct will showcase its vast catalogue of offerings at stand B1307.

Press release.- BetConstruct is set to turn some heads with its cutting-edge products and solutions at the upcoming G2E Asia being held May 30 – June 1, in Singapore.

G2E Asia is one of the premier events in the iGaming market for major stakeholders and players to explore the latest trends, innovations, and business opportunities in the Asian gaming sector. The event will centre around networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration opportunities for key executives in the industry.

BetConstruct will use this medium to unveil its latest advancements in gaming technology and bring its extensive portfolio of cutting-edge products and solutions, aimed at revolutionising the gaming experience.

The main highlights of the event include the groundbreaking Fastex ecosystem with innovative ftNFT terminals and Esports-focused Sportsbook solutions. The ftNFT terminal is a state-of-the-art solution allowing visitors to buy and sell NFTs right from the spot. Additionally, with the Esports industry experiencing immense growth, BetConstruct’s sports betting solution provides operators dynamic and engaging Esports betting experience with its live streaming capabilities, real-time odds and extensive market coverage.

Visitors can also explore BetConstruct’s land-based offerings at its dedicated corner, as well as learn more about FeedConstruct products and how to implement them in their business.

BetConstruct will showcase its vast catalogue of offerings at stand B1307 in Marina Bay Sands from May 30 to June 1. All visitors are welcome to join one of the biggest iGaming events in the area and engage in the pool of possibilities.