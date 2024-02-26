Marina Bay Sands to hold two-day recruitment fair

The jobs fair will be held on March 3 and 4 as the company seeks to fill nearly 1,000 vacancies.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has announced that it will hold a recruitment fair on March 3 and 4 as it seeks to fill nearly 1,000 vacancies. The walk-in event will take place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 4, Roselle Simpor Main Ballroom, from 10am to 7pm on both days.

Last year’s career fair saw over 1,800 on-the-spot interviews conducted. This year, full-time, temporary, and internship positions are available across 70 departments, including attractions/museum, butler services, casino operations, food & beverage and security.

Roles range from executive chef, executive sous chef, and pastry chef at the newly introduced Paiza Sky Club to bartenders, VIP guest butlers, customer relations executives, guest service agents, limousine drivers, security officers and sommeliers.

Paiza Sky Club on 55th storey of Hotel Tower 2 is part of Marina Bay Sands’ ongoing reinvestment of US$1.75bn into the property.

Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president of human resources, said: “Our two-day career fair is a key highlight each year, with informative talks and booths for jobseekers to learn more about a potential hospitality career at Marina Bay Sands.

“Our colleagues and partners will be on-site to share valuable advice and guide jobseekers in matching their talents and skillsets to the ideal role. We have always been an equal opportunity employer and look forward to strengthening our diverse and inclusive workforce through the fair.”

See also: Marina Bay Sands gets approval to develop Tower IV