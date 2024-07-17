Manuel Villar Jr. says his first casino in the Philippines could open next year

The Filipino businessman has plans for two IRs.

The Philipines.- The businessman and former Senate president Manuel Villar Jr has said that the first of his two planned integrated resorts (IRs) with casinos could open next year. The US$1bn IR on the redeveloped 18,000-square-meter Vista Mall Global South on C5 Extension in Las Piñas would be close to the Brittany Hotel Global South, formerly the Mella Hotel Manila, which is also owned by the Villar Group.

In an interview with The Star, Villar Jr said: “We can open mid to latter part of next year, but most likely the latter part. The structure is there already, we will just convert the mall.”

Asked about competition from Entertainment City, he said the casino’s location offers a competitive advantage due to its closer proximity to Ninoy Aquino Terminal 1, making it more accessible for international visitors.

Villar’s second IR would be located in Villar City, a project that will span 3,500 hectares and 15 satellite cities in Metro Manila and Cavite, each with its distinct purpose. There will be a central business district, a technology-focused area, a university hub and a lifestyle destination. The casino licence for Villar’s project was obtained during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, before a moratorium on new casino licences in 2018, which was lifted in 2021.

