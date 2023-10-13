Man jailed for illegal bets on Singapore Pools games

Teo Thiam Tat has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Singapore.- A Singaporean man has been sentenced to three months in jail and fined $20,000 for involvement in managing more than $17,000 worth of illicit bets related to Singapore Pools 4D and Toto games.

According to deputy public prosecutor Quek Lu Yi, Teo Thiam Tat established contact with a man named Jason, who was also implicated in the case, during a social gathering with friends. in June 2019, he assumed the role of an agent, receiving a 5 per cent commission on bets and 5 per cent of any winnings. This arrangement led to 15 customers placing bets with Teo via SMS.

He relayed bets to Jason who placed them on an illicit gambling platform. Teo and Jason met to settle the financial accounts in cash every two weeks. From August 22, 2020, to September 7, 2020, Teo oversaw bets totalling $17,634.40, earning $881.72 in commission. Jason’s legal proceedings will be addressed separately in a pre-trial conference scheduled for November 1.

Prosecutor Quek sought a jail term between three and five months and a minimum $20,000 fine for Teo.

