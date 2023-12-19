Malaysia wins gold medal at Global Esports Games

Malaysia won one gold medal and two silver.

Saudi Arabia.- Malaysia finished top of the table with one gold medal and two silver at the 3rd Global Esports Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The country took gold in the Dota 2 Women’s Category, defeating Peru 2-0 in the finals on December 16, and silver In the Dota 2 open category, beating Kazakhstan. In Street Fighter 6, Malaysia’s Ban “IamChuan” Chuan Quah earned a silver medal.

The team gold medal team comprised Grills Gaming players Stephanie “Auroraa” Lim, Bette “Istarx” Chia, Melissa “Lynnie” Lim, Tiffany “Hishiko” Tsuyuri, Vanessa “Butterly” Hii and Adeline “Velnaoh” Foki.

In a social media statement, the group wrote: “For a part-time, non-sponsored, zero-budget team to have gotten this far, many many kind souls have played a part in helping us get here today.”

The Malaysian contingent for the Global Esports Games was assembled by the Malaysian Esports Governance Association (Mega). The flagship event from the Global Esports Federation was held December 12-16.