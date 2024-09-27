Malaysia gaming industry to attract investment from Japan, MDEC says

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation cites lower business costs, a skilled talent pool and strong government support.

Malaysia.- The gaming industry in Malaysia is positioned to receive an increase in foreign investment, especially from Japan, according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). The MDEC said this was due to lower business costs, a skilled talent pool, a robust network of Malaysian studios, and strong government support.

Head of digital transformation, Datuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit, said: “We spoke with a lot of Japanese companies. They acknowledge that Malaysia’s talent pool, compared with other countries, is widely accepted because of the knowledge, skills, and competencies within our gaming industry. We also have a strong network of Malaysian studios that investors can work with, supported by a comprehensive ecosystem that allows for the development of the gaming industry moving forward.”

He said the government offers support through the Malaysia Digital status, which includes tax incentives for foreign knowledge workers and considerations related to the time zone.

“It might be a small thing, but having a time zone allowing for a standard development cycle in the gaming industry is also an advantage for the gaming industry in terms of foreign investments. For example, the time zone difference between Japan and Malaysia is just one hour,” he said.