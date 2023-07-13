Malaysia: 8 arrested over alleged online gambling call centre

The alleged online gambling call centre was being run in Stutong.

Malaysia.- Police have arrested eight people, including two foreign nationals, for involvement in an alleged online gambling call centre in Stutong. The suspects are suspected of having been engaged in promoting online gambling websites to customers through phone calls, mobile applications and social media platforms.

Police seized equipment, including computers, smartphones and internet modems. Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, said initial investigations revealed the syndicate had been running the call centre for several months, making approximately RM450,000 in illicit gains. Those arrested are being held in custody until July 26.

According to the Borneo Post, the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which deals with offences related to gambling, and Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, pertaining to immigration-related offences.

Earlier this month, the communications and digital ministry said that it was going to work with Meta Platforms Inc, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to address the rising instances of online fraud and illegal gambling as well as issues related to religion, royalty and race.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said losses suffered by Malaysians via Meta platforms (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) in the first five months of 2023 had reached almost RM330m, 25 per cent more than in all of 2022.