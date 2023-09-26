Malaysia: 54 arrested for illegal online gambling

Johor police made the arrests at 49 premises.

Malaysia.- Police in Johor have carried out a series of raids against illegal online and gambling activities that ended with the arrest of 54 people. “Ops Dadu Khas” took place from September 22 to 24. Those arrested include men and women aged from 19 to 66, with three foreigners among them.

They were arrested at 49 premises. Police seized 57 mobile phones, 21 portable printers and RM8,647 in cash. Tenaga Nasional disconnected electricity supplies to the suspected gambling venues.

According to The Star, local authorities have indicated their intent to revoke the business licences of those involved. All suspects are currently undergoing legal procedures, including an application for remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The cases are being investigated under Section 4(A)(a) and 4(B)(a) of the Open House Gambling Act 1953.