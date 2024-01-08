Malaysia: 4 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Four men were caught illegally gambling at a Kuala Terengganu karaoke centre. Although they have already been released, they could face fines and jail time.

Malaysia.- The Terengganu Religious Affairs Department carried out a raid that ended with the arrest of four people, aged between 45 to 60 years old, who were found gambling at a karaoke centre in Kuala Terengganu.

According to BNN, during the raid, police seized cash and a deck of playing cards. After their arrest, people were released on bail. However, it is expected that they will appear before the court to face judgment. If found guilty, they could face fines of up to RM3,000 each, or two years in prison, or both.

Last year, Niaz Asadullah, an economics professor at Monash University, estimated the Malaysian government is losing between RM2bn (US$426m) and RM5bn (US$1bn) annually to illegal gambling.