Malaysia: 153 arrested for alleged gambling

Malaysia.- Police in Johor have arrested 153 people in 136 raids related to suspected online gambling and unlicensed public lottery activities. Conducted as part of Operation Dadu Khas, the raids led to the arrest of 125 men and 28 women aged from 18 to 66. Ten of the men and nine of the women were foreign nationals.

Authorities seized 163 mobile phones, 61 mobile printers and RM32,699 in cash. According to the Malay Mail, the premises targeted were in the process of applying to cancel their licences and had initiated procedures to disconnect their electricity but were awaiting approval from local government authorities and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

The suspects have been brought before the courts for remand proceedings under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Investigations are being conducted under Section 4A(a) and 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which pertain to the operation, management or assistance in an open gambling establishment. Potential penalties include fines of RM 50,000 and imprisonment for up to three years.