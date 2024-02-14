Madhya Pradesh legislators criticise 28% GST on online gaming

Several legislators staged a walkout against proposed amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill 2023.

India.- Congress members walked out of the Madhya Pradesh assembly in protest against proposed amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill 2023. The amendments, put forth by Finance minister Jagdish Devda, aim to impose a 28 per cent GST on online gaming, casinos, lotteries and horse racing in the state.

While supporters argue that the move is necessary to regulate and tax online gaming, opponents, particularly from the Congress party, contend that it could potentially legalise and encourage gambling activities harmful to young people.

According to The Week, finance minister Devda defended the proposed amendments, citing the sums of money involved in online gaming and the need for taxation to generate revenue. He emphasised that the amendments align with the central government’s decision to impose a 28 per cent GST on online games across the country.

However, senior Congress members expressed concerns about the potential negative impact of legalising online betting and other forms of gambling. They questioned the government’s priorities and urged for greater clarity on the implementation and regulation of online gaming.

