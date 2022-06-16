Macau’s gaming law amendment bill introduces increase on GGR tax

The Legislative Assembly has published the final draft of Macau’s general gaming law amendment, which is expected to be sent to the plenary for voting this month.

Macau.- The final draft gaming law amendment bill has finally been published and it turns out that it sets a new tax rate on gross gaming revenue (GGR). The proposed new tax liability is 40 per cent, but as Focus Gaming News had anticipated, it could be reduced by up to 5 per cent if casinos can attract players from outside China.

Macau’s current GGR tax is 35 per cent of gross income, but authorities also collect a 1.6 per cent tax on franchisees to fund the cultural, social, economic, educational, scientific, academic and charitable activities of the Macau Foundation and another 2.4 per cent for urban and tourism developments.

According to the new law, casinos could be exempt from paying those extra levies if they can show they have attracted players from other jurisdictions. The second standing committee signed its final draft on June 15 and now the Legislative Assembly will hold a plenary meeting, likely on June 21, to vote on the changes.

