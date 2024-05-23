Macau visitor numbers up 58.9 per cent year-on-year

Macau received 11.5 million visitors in the first four months of 2024.

Macau.- Authorities have announced that Macau received nearly 11.5 million visitors in the first four months of the year. The figure was up by 58.9 per cent compared to the same period last year and represented 83.2 per cent of 2019 levels. The average stay was 1.2 days, slightly shorter than in 2023.

In April, there was a 14.4 per cent rise in visitors compared to last year but a 4.4 per cent decrease from March. Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority at 1.7 million, nearly 74.2 per cent of 2019 levels. Numbers from Hong Kong and Taiwan reached 83.5 per cent and 80 per cent of 2019 levels. Overseas arrivals reached 208,297, 68.6 per cent of 2019 levels.

In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024. The director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said the government is on track to achieve a target of 2 million overseas visitors.